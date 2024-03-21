Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,149,000 after buying an additional 4,231,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,119.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,079,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,373 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,748 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,533 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 543,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,161. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

