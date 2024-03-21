Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,956 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after acquiring an additional 969,863 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 2,206,639 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

