Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of PPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 81,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,567. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.72.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Cuts Dividend
Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Premier Income Trust
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.