Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of PPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 81,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,567. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.