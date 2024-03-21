Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes $93,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XBI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.97. 6,597,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,820,322. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

