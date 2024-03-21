Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director Sells $66,402.00 in Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) Director Michael T. Rust sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $66,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $985,215.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 27.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

