Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $213.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.54.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

RSG opened at $187.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.44. Republic Services has a one year low of $127.69 and a one year high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

