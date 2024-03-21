Request Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $131.18 million and $3.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006173 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00015063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,268.58 or 0.99858488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010497 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.66 or 0.00156196 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13127077 USD and is up 11.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $3,905,940.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

