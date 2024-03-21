Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

TSE:MAG opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$19.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.