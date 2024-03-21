Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.79) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.34.

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $88.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading

