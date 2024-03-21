Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPST. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $279,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

