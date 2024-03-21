Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vaxart, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vaxart in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart Price Performance

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 108.45% and a negative net margin of 1,117.56%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.