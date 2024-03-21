Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Inari Medical (NARI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI):

3/6/2024 – Inari Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Inari Medical was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

2/29/2024 – Inari Medical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

2/29/2024 – Inari Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Inari Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $79.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Inari Medical is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,973. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,508.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $2,564,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 560,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

