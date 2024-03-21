Reviewing Astrana Health (ASTH) & Its Competitors

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Astrana Health to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Astrana Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astrana Health Competitors 69 571 1437 58 2.70

Astrana Health presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 18.99%. Given Astrana Health’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion $60.72 million 31.48 Astrana Health Competitors $1.57 billion $110.01 million 11.06

This table compares Astrana Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Astrana Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Astrana Health Competitors -66.26% -358.15% -18.81%

Volatility & Risk

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Astrana Health competitors beat Astrana Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

