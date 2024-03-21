Reviewing Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) and Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Grupo Financiero Inbursa pays an annual dividend of C$0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Mercantile Bank pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Inbursa pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Grupo Financiero Inbursa is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Grupo Financiero Inbursa shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $303.50 million 1.97 $82.22 million $5.13 7.23 Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A N/A C$3.16 0.94

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Grupo Financiero Inbursa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Inbursa. Grupo Financiero Inbursa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mercantile Bank and Grupo Financiero Inbursa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grupo Financiero Inbursa 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Grupo Financiero Inbursa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 27.09% 16.85% 1.59% Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Grupo Financiero Inbursa on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

