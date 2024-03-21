Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 1,261 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Revolution Medicines Trading Up 2.2 %
RVMD traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $31.79. 153,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,801. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
