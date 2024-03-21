Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 1,261 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 2.2 %

RVMD traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $31.79. 153,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,801. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,800 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $7,973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 425,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.