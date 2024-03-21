Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Director Purchases $289,000.00 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 590,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,605.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ribbon Communications Stock Performance
RBBN opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.85.
Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.
Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.
