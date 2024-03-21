Riverpark Capital Management LLC Buys 735 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $774.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,820. The firm has a market cap of $736.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $714.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

