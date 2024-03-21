Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 8,120,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 43,511,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

RIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

