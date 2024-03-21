Robert Stefanovich Sells 1,119 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $18,295.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,795.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryoport alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,035 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $15,970.05.

Cryoport Stock Down 3.1 %

CYRX opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $785.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.61. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,569 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CYRX shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Cryoport

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.