Robert W. Baird Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $90.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.86. 242,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,901. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.