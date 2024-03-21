Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,896,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,300 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for 9.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $36,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 109,652 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 583.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 674.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 325,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.04. 12,732,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,372,707. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,134 shares in the company, valued at $494,019.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,019.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,360 shares of company stock worth $34,245,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

