Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.42

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 7419790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,498.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $591,498.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,360 shares of company stock valued at $34,245,776. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

