Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) vs. Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Head to Head Contrast

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) and Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferroglobe and Rock Tech Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.65 billion 0.54 $87.31 million $0.46 10.33 Rock Tech Lithium N/A N/A N/A C($0.53) -1.77

Ferroglobe has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Tech Lithium. Rock Tech Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferroglobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

45.3% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Rock Tech Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ferroglobe and Rock Tech Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe 5.29% 16.74% 7.45% Rock Tech Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ferroglobe and Rock Tech Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Rock Tech Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Rock Tech Lithium on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. The company also offers ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; and nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron. In addition, it provides silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. Further, the company operates quartz mines in South Africa, Spain, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Rock Tech Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc. and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc. in April 2010. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.