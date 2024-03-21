Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 24.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Toro by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Toro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Toro by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,806 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Toro during the second quarter worth $32,155,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Toro Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,206 shares of company stock worth $1,245,750. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

