Rockland Trust Co. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,494.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,893,000 after buying an additional 285,047 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $249.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $250.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.78 and a 200-day moving average of $199.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

