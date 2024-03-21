Rockland Trust Co. Has $8.27 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,253 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.0 %

Bank of America stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

