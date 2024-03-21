Rockland Trust Co. Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in HP by 145.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HP by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.68 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

