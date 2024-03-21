Rockland Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $150.68 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

