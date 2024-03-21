Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 2,491 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,202,000. Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,935,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

