Rockland Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $380.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.67. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $253.03 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.38.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

