Rockland Trust Co. Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $479.81 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $357.72 and a one year high of $480.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $457.24 and a 200 day moving average of $427.03. The company has a market capitalization of $383.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

