Rockland Trust Co. Sells 23,153 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,153 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,949,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000.

AMJ opened at $28.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636.

