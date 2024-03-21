Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $10.01

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $10.48. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 615,927 shares changing hands.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

