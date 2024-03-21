Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 2.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.12 and last traded at $64.89. 2,844,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,530,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cannonball Research raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,543 shares of company stock worth $6,631,587. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

