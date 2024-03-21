Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director Patricia H. Mueller Sells 2,265 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $146.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $523,185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,584,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

