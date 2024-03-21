Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $99.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Premium Brands Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. Premium Brands has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $83.35.
About Premium Brands
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.