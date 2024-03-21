Royal Bank of Canada Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 220

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 1st.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 3.0 %
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Market Rally To Continue After Fed Gives Traders What They Wanted
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.