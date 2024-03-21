Royal Bank of Canada Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 220

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 1st.

LON IAG traded up GBX 4.85 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 166.85 ($2.12). The company had a trading volume of 17,419,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,754,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.39. The company has a market cap of £8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 132.63 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 182 ($2.32).

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

