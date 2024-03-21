Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.26. 118,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,878 shares of company stock valued at $244,436. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.