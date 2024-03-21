Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s previous close.

OmniAb Trading Down 3.5 %

OABI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 221,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,971. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $607.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of OmniAb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 580,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

