Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $379.98 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.98 or 0.05270166 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00082024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00018030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,687,648,405 coins and its circulating supply is 1,667,018,982 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.