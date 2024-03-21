Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.56

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 24590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.82.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

