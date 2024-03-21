Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,133,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,458,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.