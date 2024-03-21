Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Up to $87.42

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.42, but opened at $91.35. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $89.83, with a volume of 355,970 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,006,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,049,450,000 after acquiring an additional 425,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after buying an additional 443,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

