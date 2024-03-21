Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,885,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,382,000 after buying an additional 6,571,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,576 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at about $10,396,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 39.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 9,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $139,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,518,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

