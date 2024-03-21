Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
HighPeak Energy Price Performance
Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.
Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 9,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $139,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,518,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.
HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.
HighPeak Energy Company Profile
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HighPeak Energy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.