Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$69.39 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$43.23 and a 52 week high of C$70.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.55. The firm has a market cap of C$18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.61 by C$0.59. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

