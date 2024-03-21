Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.47. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.75 per share.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $192.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $121.84 and a 1-year high of $193.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $965,786,000 after buying an additional 2,388,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

