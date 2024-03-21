Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of STB traded down GBX 22.40 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 635.60 ($8.09). 105,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,811. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 550 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 750 ($9.55). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 701.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 664. The company has a market cap of £121.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

