Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Semrush alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SEMR

Semrush Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,170.67 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 71,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $890,985.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 271,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,331,357.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 71,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $890,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 271,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,942 shares of company stock worth $1,604,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Semrush by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.