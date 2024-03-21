Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $11.69

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $12.12. Semrush shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 33,728 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Semrush Trading Up 3.2 %

Insider Activity

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.21 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 71,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $890,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 271,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Semrush news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $98,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 71,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $890,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 271,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,490 in the last 90 days. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,118,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,257,000 after buying an additional 96,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

