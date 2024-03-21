Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Lowered to $5.75 at Wells Fargo & Company

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.50 to $5.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 194.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 245,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 162,362 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 188.2% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 108.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 635,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 329,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,826,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,733,000 after buying an additional 220,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

